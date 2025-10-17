Chelsea's Enzo Maresca at a press conference (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on the former Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for Palmeiras, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club. They are closely monitoring his situation and could look to make a move in future, as per Fichajes.

West Ham United are keen on Roque as well.

Vitor Roque to Chelsea?

He has previously failed to make his mark at Barcelona and Real Betis. It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to leave South America once again. Roque left Barcelona after scoring just twice for them. For Betis, he found the back of the net seven times in 33 appearances.

The opportunity to join Chelsea could be quite exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world. They could provide him with the platform to showcase qualities in the Premier League can fight for major trophies. Chelsea are looking to build a formidable squad capable of winning major trophies, and they need to sign top-quality players.

Chelsea move might not suit Roque

The 20-year-old could prove to be a solid investment for the club. He is highly rated in South America, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a quality player for Chelsea with the right guidance. However, he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Chelsea might not be able to provide him with that opportunity.

Liam Delap and Joao Pedro will be ahead of him in the pecking order, and it remains to be seen whether the 20-year-old is willing to accept the role of a squad player at Chelsea. It could be detrimental to his growth.

The Brazilian attack should focus on his development for now. He needs to play every week and fulfil his potential. If he manages to improve in the coming seasons, he will have plenty of opportunities to join an elite club in future.