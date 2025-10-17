Moises Caicedo celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old Ecuador international.

He has been in outstanding form for Chelsea this season, and he’s undoubtedly the best player at the club right now. Real Madrid are interested in securing his signature, but the deal will be difficult.

Moises Caicedo changing agents

According to Football Insider, the midfielder has decided to change agents, and that will certainly fuel further speculation surrounding his future. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Pete O’Rourke claims that the player’s decision to change agents will not worry Chelsea. They do not want to let the player leave, and Real Madrid would need to come up with a huge offer in order to get the deal done.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old is currently happy at the London club.

Chelsea not keen on Caicedo sale

“Obviously, maybe he’s looking after his own personal things if he is changing agents or whatever. “Chelsea are very relaxed about the situation. They don’t think any upheaval on changing agents will have any effect on his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. He’s under contract until 2031. “He’s a key man and ends up in Maresca’s plans as well. He’s been arguably Chelsea’s best player this season. “They saw him as being key for Chelsea going forward in the future. That hasn’t changed. “It would take a huge, big money offer to even convince Chelsea to let Moises Caicedo go. But as I said, he’s so important to them. “Chelsea aren’t even considering that and the player is happy at Chelsea, there’s no doubt about that.”

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid decides to test Chelsea’s resolve with an offer at the end of the season. They could use a quality defensive midfielder like him, and the 23-year-old would be an excellent addition. They need to rebuild their midfield after the departure of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos.

The Spanish giants have been linked with multiple midfielders, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the Chelsea star.