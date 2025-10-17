Leeds eyeing midfield additions in 2026. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been linked with the move for Gustavo Hamer in the past, and they could rekindle their interest in the player in January.

According to Football Insider, they are definitely interested in the 28-year-old Netherlands midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign him in the coming weeks. They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Hamer would be the ideal acquisition.

He has shown his quality with Sheffield United in the Championship, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him. Leeds were linked with Hamer in the summer as well.

Leeds could use Gustavo Hamer

Leeds have started the season poorly, and they will look to bounce back strongly during the second half of the season. They need quality players to get their season back on track. Signing the 28-year-old midfielder could be ideal. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Hamer scored 10 goals last season and picked up eight assists in all competitions.

Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “I think they’ll definitely always be interested in someone like Gustavo Hamer. “He’s a top player, one of the best players in the championship. He’s been on Leeds’ radar before. “Whether Leeds would be willing to spend the big money that Sheffield United would demand for Hamer that remains to be seen. “So yeah, he’s somebody that Leeds have looked at in the past. “I don’t think he’s top of their priority list right now. There’s probably other players ahead of him, but if he doesn’t move in January, I’m sure there’ll be clubs looking at him next summer for sure.”

Can Leeds sign Hamer?

It will be interesting to see if Leeds come forward with an offer to sign the player in the coming weeks. They need more depth in the middle of the park. Ideally, they should look to add more quality in the final third as well.

Meanwhile, the Blades will not want to lose a key player in the middle of the season, and Leeds might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.