Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates with Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa, and Harvey Elliott. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson was heavily linked with a move away from the club at the start of the season.

However, the experienced Scottish International ended up staying at the club. There have been rumours that he could look to move on in January. However, a report from Football Insider claims that there is no chance of the defender leaving the club midway through the season.

Liverpool must keep Robertson

It would be a mistake for Liverpool to cash in on the experienced defender in January. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to offer him a short extension. His contract comes to an end in the summer of 2026, but he could still be a very useful option for them.

Milos Kerkez joined Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the Hungarian is still adapting to life at his new club. He has not been at his best, and Liverpool will need another quality left back at their disposal. Robertson could be an invaluable option for them because of his quality and experience.

Andrew Robertson set to stay until the end of the season

Pete O’Rourke said: “I think probably later in the season things will become more clear on what’s going to happen with Andy Robertson’s future. “There’s no chance of [him] moving [in] January, Liverpool won’t allow that to happen, [they] won’t think they’ll then [not] need Andy Robertson around. “His experience will be invaluable for Liverpool between now and the end of the season and he is vice captain there as well, so, that shows how much Arne Slot rates him as well.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. He has been linked with clubs in La Liga over the last few weeks. Robertson is unlikely to have any shortage of interest if he is available on a free transfer at the end of the season. Ideally, Liverpool should look to offer him an extension and keep him at the club for another season.