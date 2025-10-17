“Now close” – Arne Slot delivers exciting update on Liverpool summer signing

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided an update on Alexander Isak’s situation as the Sweden international has struggled for fitness and form since his big move to Anfield in the summer.

Isak was a world class performer at former club Newcastle United, prompting Liverpool to pay a British transfer record fee for him at the end of the window.

As confirmed by BBC Sport‘s report at the time, Isak cost Liverpool £125m to sign from Newcastle, so that inevitably would bring huge expectations.

So far, Isak has just one goal in six appearances for the Reds, but Slot has discussed his slow start after he also failed to score in either game for Sweden during the international break.

Arne Slot backing Alexander Isak despite poor form

Speaking in his press conference today, Slot said Isak has taken some time to get to full fitness as he arrived at LFC without a pre-season.

Now that he’s had a few more games in the last few weeks, he might finally be up to where the club wants him to be, according to the Dutch tactician.

See below for a video clip from Slot’s press conference earlier today…

?? Arne Slot on Alexander Isak now being "ready" after finally getting a 5-6 week pre-season…? pic.twitter.com/grL22hydtO — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 17, 2025

“I think now he’s had his five-six weeks of pre-season, which is normal for every player, especially if you’ve been out for three or four months,” Slot said.

“So, fitness-wise, I think he’s now close to the level … and now we can judge him in a fair way.

“I know how this industry works, if he plays twice and doesn’t score, that’s not what you’re hoping for of course, of course if they’re going to the national team you hope they score like Cody (Gakpo) did, like Virgil (Van Dijk) did, like Dominik (Szoboszlai) did, like (Alexis) Mac Allister did…did I forget a few? Probably…

“But he (Isak) didn’t, but I think his pre-season finished now he’s played a few games, 70, 80, 90 minutes, so let’s see where he is in the upcoming weeks.”