Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Dynamo Kyiv defender, Taras Mykhavko.

The 20-year-old has done quite well in the Ukrainian Premier League, and Liverpool are keeping tabs on his progress. Manchester United are interested in the player as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Liverpool keen on Taras Mykhavko

Liverpool are looking to add more depth to the defensive unit, especially with Ibrahima Konate expected to move on in the coming months. He will be a free agent at the end of the season. On the other hand, club captain Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight stages of his career.

Liverpool need to bring more than one central defender, and the 20-year-old could be a solid long-term acquisition for them. Graeme Bailey has revealed on TBR Football that Liverpool are working on a number of options to improve the defensive unit, and Mykhavko is one of them.

Bailey said: “I think for January we need to keep an eye on someone like Ordonez – the Ecuadorian lad from Brugge, a young but huge talent, or maybe Taras Mykhavko from Kiev – Liverpool are working on a number of options.”

Mykhavko is keen on the move

The defender is reportedly ready to make the switch to English football, and the opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite exciting for him. They are the Premier League champions, and they have an ambitious project. They have world-class players at their disposal, and joining a Premier League club could help him improve further.

Regular football in England will bring out the best in him and accelerate his development. Liverpool have done well to groom young players over the years, and they could play a key role in the development of the 20-year-old as well.

If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the investment could prove to be a bargain in the long term. The young defender could develop into an important first-team player for the club.

