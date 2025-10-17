Villa fear they could lose key player to AC Milan

Lucas Digne in action for Villa vs Everton (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for AC Milan next summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Frenchman has been a key player at Villa Park since his move from Everton a few years ago, and he remains under contract with the Midlands club until 2028.

However, it seems there is now some growing fear among people inside Villa that Milan pose a serious threat to keeping hold of Digne.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a new left-back and it seems that Digne is emerging as a key target for them in that position.

AC Milan eyeing Lucas Digne transfer on the cheap

It seems Milan are eyeing Digne as they sense they might be able to bring him in on the cheap.

The 32-year-old is no longer at his peak, so even if AVFC would probably rather keep hold of him, there might be some sense in listening to reasonable offers for him.

Digne may not be out of contract until 2028, but Milan seem confident that they could land the former Barcelona man on the cheap in summer 2026.

We’ll have to see how this materialises, but Villa clearly have a big decision to make, and it might also be tricky for them to persuade Digne to turn down a big name like Milan.

Even if the Serie A giants are not the force they once were, they remain a big name with plenty of history and prestige.

One can easily imagine Digne would relish the opportunity to play there, even if only for a relatively short spell towards the end of his career.