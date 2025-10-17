Nuno Espirito Santo during West Ham's defeat to Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo would reportedly be willing to cash in on key midfield player Lucas Paqueta for around £60m.

The Brazil international has had a mixed spell at the London Stadium, occasionally looking like a world beater and at one point attracting interest from Manchester City, as per the Guardian and others.

However, Paqueta has also been quite inconsistent and his form has gone a little downhill in recent times, though the club will have been glad to keep hold of him amid interest from Aston Villa in the transfer window just gone, as per the Daily Mail.

Now, though, there’s fresh speculation over Paqueta’s situation, with new manager Nuno seemingly ready to let the 28-year-old go for a fee of £60m.

That’s according to reliable West Ham outlet Hammers News, though it remains to be seen if anyone will be coming in for him.

Transfer expert on Lucas Paqueta’s West Ham future

Discussing this saga with Hammers News, journalist Graeme Bailey explained that West Ham’s preference is to keep Paqueta, but every player has his price.

“West Ham have issues in terms of having to raise funds to buy, so that does mean that inevitably the big names and most sellable assets are going to be linked,” Bailey explained.

“Paqueta is not looking to leave and West Ham not looking to sell. But if someone comes in with this asking price, which is around £60 million I am told, then, yeah, he could go.”

It will be interesting to keep an eye on how this saga develops as we get closer to January, but at the moment it’s perhaps hard to imagine anyone being particularly keen to pay quite that much for Paqueta.

As good as the former Lyon man can be on his day, he’s not getting any younger, and would represent a bit of a gamble after his up-and-down time in east London.