Manchester United attacker Bryan Mbeumo is already working on the club’s next signing, and he’s trying to convince Carlos Baleba to join the club.

The 21-year-old Brighton midfielder has been heavily linked with Manchester United, and the Red Devils are hoping to secure his signature in the coming months.

He is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. Manchester United might have to break their transfer record in order to get the deal done.

According to a report from The Sun, Mbeumo wants to link up with the 21-year-old at Old Trafford, and he’s trying to convince the player to move to Manchester United. Baleba is like a little brother to Mbeumo, and it will be interesting to see if he can help convince the player to move to Old Trafford.

Man United need Carlos Baleba

Manchester United need a quality midfielder like Baleba, who will add physicality, defensive cover, technical ability and drive to the side. He has done quite well for the Seagulls, and he has the ability to pay for a bigger club as well.

Manchester United have not been able to dominate midfield contests, and signing the 21-year-old will certainly help them. The Red Devils need a ball carrier like him who can drive them up the pitch. He could form a quality partnership with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo.

Baleba would be a solid signing

Baleba averages 3.3 progressive passes, 1.4 progressive carries, 2.4 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, 1.5 blocks, and 1.7 clearances per 90 minutes over the last year. He has all the tools to develop into a complete midfielder.

The Brighton midfielder is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Joining a top club could help him develop further. Manchester United have done well to groom young players, and they could play a role in his development.