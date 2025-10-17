Exclusive: “Solution” expected for exciting Man United transfer target this January

Endrick and Federico Valverde (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United are one of the clubs eyeing up the transfer of Real Madrid forward Endrick as he’s expected to leave on loan this January.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, the talented young Brazilian striker is out of favour at the Bernabeu and has around eight clubs looking at him as a transfer target.

Man Utd are understood to be one of the teams interested in Endrick, along with others in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

Could Endrick be a good signing for Manchester United?

Endrick has barely played since joining Real Madrid, but he was considered a huge prospect during his days at former club Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old perhaps made the move to a big club like Madrid too soon, as he’s inevitably had a lot of competition to contend with up front in Xabi Alonso’s side.

Even if Endrick is still a top talent, anyone would struggle with competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes up front.

United, however, don’t have as much quality in attack, so could do well to bring in Endrick for a spell.

Endrick needs to pick his next club carefully

Still, Endrick might be well advised to take his time instead of rushing into a move like United.

The decision to move to the Spanish capital now looks like the wrong choice, and many would argue that MUFC would be another problematic destination.

So many players have gone backwards at Old Trafford in recent times, and improved after leaving, so Endrick should take that into account.

His next move is vitally important for him to get his career back on track, and it’s hard to imagine United working out that well for him.