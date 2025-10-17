Ruben Amorim looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP.

The 26-year-old Denmark International has done quite well in Portugal, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the Premier League club as well. They need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and Hjulmand could be the ideal acquisition.

The player has an €80 million release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay.

Man United to sign Morten Hjulmand?

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on Tipsbladet, Manchester United’s move for the midfielder will depend on whether Ruben Amorim stays at the club.

“In relation to United, it is about whether Amorim is fired or not. Amorim loves him and Juventus is also interested in him. This summer, Juventus could not spend €50-60m on his position because they needed strikers,” he said.

The Portuguese manager is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing start to the season. There have been rumours that Manchester United could look to get rid of him. In that case, they might not pursue the 26-year-old midfielder.

Hjulmand has played under Amorim, and the Manchester United manager is an admirer. Therefore, it makes sense for Manchester United to move for him if he stays at the club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

Hjulmand could be a useful addition

Manchester United need to improve in the middle of the park if they want to do well. Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming, and Casemiro is in the twilight stages of his career. They need a quality defensive midfielder, and the Denmark International could be the ideal fit.

The move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for the player as well. He is 26, and he will look to compete at the highest level. He will look to fight for major trophies and Manchester United could provide him with that platform.