Shock as Man United clear vital player for potential £40m transfer to CL giants

Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to let Bruno Fernandes leave for Bayern Munich for as little as £40m.

That’s a shockingly low asking price for Fernandes, who has been by far the club’s best player for the last few years, and one of the finest attacking midfielders in world football.

It seems Man Utd’s hands may be tied slightly, however, as the Portugal international is not keen on a move to a Saudi Pro League club, according to TEAMtalk.

Bayern are being named as a more likely option for Fernandes, and that will likely mean any fee for the 31-year-old is considerably lower.

Bruno Fernandes transfer blow for Manchester United

Ideally, United would surely look to keep Fernandes, even if he’s not getting any younger, but if that weren’t possible for them, then they’d surely hope to bank huge money from selling him to a Saudi club.

Losing someone of Fernandes’ quality to another major European club for just £40m seems like a potential disaster for the Red Devils, as it wouldn’t give them nearly enough money to spend on finding an adequate replacement.

It previously looked like MUFC could make as much as £100m from selling Fernandes, with two big-name replacements eyed up, according to Indy Kaila…

Exclusive ? ?? Bruno Fernandes sale agreed ?? Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson incoming We have been told high level sercet ? @ManUtd transfer plans We understand that Bruno Fernandes will be sold to Saudi Arabia league ?? for £100m in the summer. The deal is already… pic.twitter.com/qSHGwbkqzp — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 7, 2025

However, it now looks like Saudi Arabia is off the table for Fernandes, who may justifiably feel like he wants to continue in Europe after under-achieving during his time at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes could be a superb signing for Bayern

Even if he wouldn’t be arriving during his peak years, Fernandes looks like he could be a superb signing for Bayern, especially if they only have to pay £40m for him.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has been a prolific scorer from midfield, and one imagines he’d only find it easier in the Bundesliga, where Bayern tend to be hugely dominant in what is largely a weaker league than the Premier League.

It would be intriguing to see what Fernandes could achieve at Bayern, as it may finally give him the chance to get his hands on league titles and perhaps even the Champions League.