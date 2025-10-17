Report: Manchester United’s January transfer priority emerges as Ruben Amorim lines up replacement

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United have an attacking problem with the team only scoring nine goals in seven games so far.

New signings Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have all failed to make an impact that Man United would have hoped.

Last year’s arrival Joshua Zirkzee has also struggled to settle at Old Trafford. Since joining from Bologna, the Dutch forward has scored only seven goals and provided three assists in 53 appearances, a disappointing return for a player once seen as a long-term solution in the No.9 role.

Zirkzee was heavily linked with a move away during the summer transfer window, but a deal never materialised.

While he stayed at the club, Amorim does not see him as part of his tactical plans, with the striker featuring just three times this season, all from the bench.

His exclusion from the Netherlands squad during the recent international break has only added to speculation surrounding his future, and reports now suggest he could leave in January 2026, either on loan or permanently.

Manchester United prepared to sign new striker if Joshua Zirkzee leaves

The potential departure has put Manchester United’s recruitment team on alert. According to TEAMtalk, United are preparing to explore striker options ahead of the January transfer window to ensure sufficient depth in attack.

While the club is prioritising a ‘good value’ addition rather than a blockbuster signing, replacing Zirkzee’s presence is becoming increasingly urgent.

The 24-year-old is reportedly attracting strong interest from Italy, with Serie A clubs AS Roma and newly promoted Como among the teams closely monitoring his availability, suggesting a return to the league where he previously excelled is highly likely.

Manchester United’s January transfer options: Who could replace Joshua Zirkzee?

Among the players Manchester United could sign in January is Real Madrid youngster Endrick, who has fallen out of favour at the club as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The talented Brazilian has around eight clubs looking at him as a transfer target and one of those clubs are Manchester United.

Another player linked with the club is Antoine Semenyo. Manchester United were interested to sign him in the summer as well with Ruben Amorim even taking him out for lunch in order to convince him on a move.

Recent report suggests that the Cherries will be open to letting the player leave in January for the right price with the club valuing him close to 100m in January.

While not an out and out centre-forward, Semenyo is extremely versatile and has proved that he can play effectively across the front three.

However, they face stiff competition, with Liverpool said to be front runners to landing him.