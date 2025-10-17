Marc Guiu celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

There’s a potential nightmare scenario emerging for Chelsea striker Marc Guiu as he might struggle to get a move away from Stamford Bridge in January.

The young Spaniard finds himself struggling for first-team football at Chelsea, but he had to be recalled from his loan at Sunderland by the Blues when Liam Delap got injured.

It now seems that Sunderland are not entirely certain about bringing Guiu back to the Stadium of Light in January, according to TEAMtalk.

As their report explains, not everyone at Sunderland is sold on a return for Guiu, but that would majorly hurt his chances of playing any football this season.

For now, it seems highly unlikely Guiu is going to break into the Chelsea team, but he also can’t move to any other club as FIFA rules limit a player to representing two clubs in one season.

Marc Guiu needs Sunderland transfer to work out

Guiu looks like he’d need a miracle to get regular playing time at Stamford Bridge, with Joao Pedro currently ahead of him in the pecking order, while Delap will also return from injury soon and provide even more competition.

In short, the 19-year-old could really do with Sunderland coming back in for him so he can continue his development there.

The fact that this is now Guiu’s situation shows how badly things have been handled by Chelsea, who probably would’ve been better off leaving him where he was in his first loan stint with the Black Cats.

Now they simply have an unsettled player on their hands who isn’t adding anything to their squad, even if they understandably panicked about not having backup behind first-choice striker Pedro.

It will be interesting to see what this situation looks like once we get closer to January, but it’s a bit of a mess at the moment and Chelsea only have themselves to blame for it.