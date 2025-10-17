Newcastle United FC club badge (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Sven Botman.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League, and Chelsea are admirers of the defender. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.

Botman has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Newcastle want a new deal for Sven Botman

According to a report from TBR Football, Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson has a ‘to-do list’ after taking over in the directorial role, and it involves agreeing on a new contract with the 25-year-old defender.

Newcastle have no plans to let the player leave the club anytime soon. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Botman in the coming weeks. He is one of their best players, and keeping him at the club will be their top priority.

Newcastle have an ambitious project, and they will be hoping to fight for trophies regularly. They need to improve the squad in the coming months, and they should look to hold onto their best players as well. Keeping the Netherlands defender at the club would be ideal for them.

Chelsea could use Botman

Chelsea could certainly use defensive depth in the side, and the 25-year-old would be a quality addition for them. Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Tosin Adarabioyo are currently sidelined with injuries.

Chelsea are lacking in quality and depth in the defensive unit. The Newcastle star could help them improve. He could help them tighten up at the back. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite exciting for him as well. Chelsea could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies.

It will be interesting to see if he is prepared to commit his long-term future to Newcastle and close the door on a potential move to Chelsea.