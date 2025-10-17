Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Carl Recine)

Newcastle United have had an offer accepted for the highly talented defender Josh Kenchington.

Newcastle are paying a fee of around £350,000 to sign the 15-year-old central defender from Barnsley, as per Keith Downie. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in the player as well, but Newcastle have beaten them in the race.

Josh Kenchington could be a long-term asset

Kenchington is highly rated across England, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a first-team player for Newcastle with the right guidance. They will be delighted to have secured his services. They are looking to build a team for the future, and signing the best young players in the country is a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old will be delighted to have joined a big club as well. Newcastle have an ambitious project, and they are competing in the UEFA Champions League and winning trophies. Any young player will want to be a part of their project. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his development with regular football at the youth level with Newcastle now.

Report: 25-year-old Chelsea target now a part of Ross Wilson’s ‘to-do list’ at Newcastle

Man United and Spurs miss out on Kenchington

🚨 💴 Newcastle have agreed to pay £350,000 plus significant bonuses for wonder-kid Josh Kenchington.

✅ #NUFC second bid to Barnsley was accepted, after a £275,000 first offer was turned down.

⚫️ Compared to John Stones, Kenchington was playing under 18 football aged just 14.… pic.twitter.com/uQqro1mDMH — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) October 17, 2025

Manchester United and Tottenham will be disappointed to have missed out on the young defender. They have done well to bring multiple young players in the recent windows, and it is clear that they are looking to put together a formidable pool of young talent at the club.

The 15-year-old English defender would have been an excellent addition for them in the long run. Manchester United and Tottenham would have been attractive destinations for the young defender as well.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are yet to receive clearance from the Premier League, and the deal will only be completed after that. The 15-year-old will then join up with the Newcastle Academy.

Report: Liverpool to compete with Newcastle for “excellent” Ligue 1 ace after scouting mission