“I’m really happy” – Guardiola surprisingly hints that big-name could return to Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has surprisingly hinted that Jack Grealish could have a route back to playing at the Etihad Stadium again.

The England international has been on loan at Everton this season after falling out of favour at Man City in the last couple of years, following some slightly indifferent form for the club.

Grealish was a joy to watch during his Aston Villa days, but it seems fair to say we never really saw the best of him playing under Pep Guardiola.

Going out on loan to Everton looks like it’s been really good for Grealish, and Guardiola spoke about the 30-year-old’s fine form during his press conference on Friday.

Somewhat surprisingly, Guardiola hinted that perhaps City could want Grealish back, which is probably not something anyone would have thought of as being at all likely when he left in the summer.

Pep Guardiola appears to offer Jack Grealish a way back at Manchester City

When asked about Grealish’s improved form whilst at Everton, Guardiola made it clear how happy he was for the player, and suggested that it’s not impossible that a return could be agreed.

“He has a contract for one more year, two more years with us. The most important thing for him is he’s back, he’s playing,” Guardiola told reporters.

“His influence in every Everton game is there … maybe after what happened, Manchester City wants him back. I don’t know, many things are still going to happen. It’s about the club, the agent, of course the manager’s involved but we’ll see.

GREALISH STATS AT EVERTON SO FAR

Games Goals Assists 7 1 4

“It’s important that he’s playing again and getting a lot of minutes. What happened with this player … he has to feel perfectly, he has to feel alive and feel the butterflies before the game, and this kind of passion to play football that every player needs.

“I’m really happy, honestly, that he’s back to his best.”

Should Jack Grealish go back to City?

Grealish is a top talent on his day, but he’s a bit of a maverick with individual quality that means he isn’t really suited to Guardiola’s system.

The Spanish tactician is know for favouring possession and control of games, and that leaves less room for a free spirit like Grealish to come on and take risks.

Even if the England international is performing again now, this is probably a sign that he needs to leave City permanently, instead of thinking about going back there.

Everton fans will surely be delighted to have landed Grealish, with David Moyes doing a fine job of helping him rediscover his best form.