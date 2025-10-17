The Liverpool flag is flown at half-mast at Anfield Stadium (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he could be on the move in the coming months. He has not renewed his contract with the German club yet.

According to a report from Defensa Central, Real Madrid were keen on securing his signature, but they believe that the German defender is heading to Liverpool instead.

Nico Schlotterbeck to replace Konate?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. They need to sign a quality defender to replace Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent in the summer. He has not signed an extension with the Premier League champions, and Liverpool are expecting to lose him in the coming months.

The German defender could be the ideal replacement. He has shown his quality in the Bundesliga, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. Liverpool has been heavily linked with Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace as well.

Liverpool could use Schlotterbeck

It is evident that they need a quality central defender in the coming months. It will be interesting to see who they end up with. They are lacking in quality and depth in the defensive unit. Virgil van Dijk is the only reliable performer for them at the back. They need to bring in a reliable partner for him, and Schlotterbeck could be ideal.

In addition to that, the Netherlands International is entering the twilight stages of his career, and Liverpool will need to start planning for a future without him as well. They might need to invest in two central defenders soon.