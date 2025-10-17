Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after a pre-season friendly. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez.

According to Graeme Bailey on TBR football, they are considering multiple options to improve the defensive unit during the January window, and the 21-year-old defender is on their radar. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follows up on their interest with an offer to sign him.

Chelsea were keen on Ordonez a few weeks ago. We have previously covered reports stating that Liverpool have been following him for months.

Liverpool eyeing Joel Ordonez

Bailey said: “I think for January we need to keep an eye on someone like Ordonez – the Ecuadorian lad from Brugge, a young but huge talent, or maybe Taras Mykhavko from Kiev – Liverpool are working on a number of options.”

Ordonez was heavily linked with a move away from the Belgian club during the summer transfer window, but he ended up staying. He is expected to leave the club soon. The move to Liverpool could be ideal for him. It would be a massive step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. He would get to play with the best defender in the world, and it could help him improve further.

Virgil van Dijk could be the ideal mentor for the 21-year-old central defender.

Liverpool could use Ordonez

It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality central defender, especially with Ibrahima Konate expected to leave the club on a free transfer. The French International will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he has not signed an extension with the club yet. Liverpool need to start planning for an alternative, and the young defender could be the ideal replacement.

The Ecuadorian has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for the Premier League champions. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. They have the resources to convince the Belgian club to sell the player.