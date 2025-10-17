Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur Manager speaks to the media during a Press Conference. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking unit by bringing Harry Kane back to the club.

The England International has been in phenomenal form that season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions. He helped Bayern Munich with the league title last season, and it will be interesting to see if he’s willing to return to the Premier League in the near future. The German champions will not sanction his departure in the middle of the season, and Tottenham will have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Harry Kane would transform Tottenham

According to a report from Fichajes, they are willing to spend €80 million in order to get the deal done. Kane would be a massive upgrade on their current options. Dominic Solanke and Richarlison have not been able to score goals consistently since joining the club.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince the England international to return to the club. He knows the club well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact. He could transform Tottenham into a formidable side.

They have recently won a European trophy, and they are doing quite well this season. Signing the right players could help them improve further and fight for major trophies.

Player Goals Assists Harry Kane 59 17 Dominic Solanke 16 8 Richarlison 8 3

Stats since 2024/25 season

Can Spurs sign Kane?

There is a clause in the striker’s contract which allows him to leave Bayern Munich in 2026 for a pre-decided fee. If Tottenham are willing to pay up, the German club could be powerless to stop him from leaving. They will hope that the striker will want to stay in the Bundesliga and fight for major trophies with them.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.