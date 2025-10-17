Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, talks to Kjetil Knutsen, Head Coach of FK Bodo/Glimt. (Photo by Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the Belgian International midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, and he has the qualities to do well in the Premier League as well.

He has been Rangers’ best player for a while, and he has shown his quality with his country as well. The move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step in his career. Crystal Palace are interested in Raskin as well.

Spurs could use Raskin

Tottenham are monitoring his progress, and they could look to make a move for him. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the hard-working midfielder could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

He will help Tottenham improve defensively, and he will add some much-needed work rate in the middle of the park as well.

Nicolas Raskin could fancy a move

Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “I’m sure he’d be tempted by a move to the Premier League. There’s no doubt about that. “I think for Raskin right now, it’s a clean slate for him again under a new manager. “He’s impressing for Belgium on the international stage as well. So it’s no surprise he’s attracting interest. “There was interest in the summer on him, but Rangers managed to keep hold of him. “There is Premier League interest in him, there’s interest from other European leagues as well. “I think there’ll be a big summer ahead for Rangers and if Raskin doesn’t see any improvement maybe with Rangers, then the player himself could be tempted by a move away.”

Tottenham certainly have the finances to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Convincing the midfielder to join the club will not be difficult. It would be a major opportunity in his career, and he would be tempted to join Spurs. They have an exciting project, and they are doing well in the Premier League. They are third in the league table, and they have recently won a European trophy. Raskin will probably hope that the move goes through.