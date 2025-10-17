Insider shares big Man United takeover update: ‘Formal approach made’ with David Beckham expected to play key role

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Manchester United icon David Beckham is expected to play a key role to renew talks between UAE-based consortium and the Glazers.

It was reported last week that a UAE-based consortium flew to London to hold a meeting with officials from Manchester United regarding a potential takeover.

The report claimed that the Glazer family were showing signs of being open to the possibility of selling the club.

Manchester United takeover: David Beckham could play a key role

However, Indy Kaila has now shared an update on his initial information, reporting that the initial talks have been rejected by Manchester United, with the Glazers seemingly maintaining their strong stance towards selling the club.

Indy further adds that despite the initial rejection, UAE are serious about the Manchester United takeover and believe that talks can be renewed. It is reported that club legend David Beckham could play a key role in getting the talks started again after a formal approach was made in the last 24 hours.

How a UAE takeover could transform Manchester United’s future

A potential UAE-led takeover could completely transform Manchester United’s future both on and off the field.

Financially, the consortium’s backing would bring the kind of capital needed to restore the club’s infrastructure to elite standards, including long-overdue redevelopment of Old Trafford and Carrington.

The Glazers have long faced criticism for underinvestment in these areas, and fresh ownership from the Gulf could finally unlock the resources required to modernise the stadium and training facilities.

Beyond infrastructure, such a move would likely signal a renewed ambition in the transfer market. United’s sporting project has often struggled under financial constraints and poor recruitment, but new investment could help attract top-tier talent and world-class executives to reshape the club’s footballing identity.

If the deal progresses, it would mark the beginning of a new era for Manchester United.