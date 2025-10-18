***LEFT IMAGE*** Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool ***RIGHT IMAGE*** Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing the Argentine prospect Ian Subiabre from River Plate.

According to TBR Football, Arsenal and Chelsea have already held talks with the player regarding a potential move, and Liverpool are monitoring his situation as well. Richard Hughes is looking to put together a team for the future, and the Premier League champions are keen on the South American.

January move likely for Subiabre?

Graeme Bailey claims: “Subiabre is one of those players who you think is mid-20s, given how long we have been hearing about him. For years now, his name has come up as one of Argentina’s top young players. “To be fair to him and his family, I am told that he has not been pushing to leave early, despite seeing many of his contemporaries moving on. “Speaking to scouts and clubs, the belief is now that we see Subiabre move in 2026. It is likely in the summer, but don’t be surprised if someone gets a deal done in January.”

Ian Subiare could be an asset for the Reds

Subiabre is highly rated in South America and across Europe. He has a bright future ahead of himself, and he could develop into a quality performer in the Premier League with the right guidance.

The 18-year-old is naturally a right-sided winger, but he can operate on either flank as well as centrally. His versatility will be a huge bonus for any club that manager to sign him. Liverpool could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and Subiabre would be a solid investment for them.

If he manages to fulfil his potential, he could prove to be a long-term replacement for club legend, Mohamed Salah. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for him. It would be a massive platform, and he will look to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

River Plate are unlikely to let him leave easily, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs are willing to pay a premium.

Arsenal and Chelsea could use more depth on the flanks as well. They have struggled to create opportunities from the wide areas, and signing and exciting young talent like him could be a wise decision.