Arsenal summer signing expresses desire of move back to former club

Mikel Arteta gestures during a game (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Although Cristhian Mosquera has only recently arrived at Arsenal, the young Spanish defender has already hinted that a return to Valencia may not be off the table in his future.

According to Marca, the 21-year-old has spoken fondly of his former club and left the door open for a possible homecoming one day, even as he continues to establish himself in the Premier League with the Gunners.

For now, though, Mosquera has impressed at his new club and is earning high praise for his early contributions.

Cristhian Mosquera impressed at Valencia

Mosquera’s move to England came with considerable expectation. A product of Valencia’s youth system, he was viewed as one of the brightest defensive prospects in La Liga before Arsenal signed him in the summer transfer window.

Since arriving, he has had opportunities to step into challenging fixtures, often covering for William Saliba, and has earned praise for his composure and reading of the game.

Despite committing to Arsenal, Mosquera has not forgotten his roots. He has refused to completely close the book on a return down the line, citing the emotional connection he maintains with his boyhood club.

He said:

“There’s nothing like Valencia. It’s a club that gave me everything from day one, one that I’ve fallen in love with, one that I’ve become. Who knows? Life takes many twists and turns. Football takes you one place one day and another the next. But like Valencia, nothing; that’s for sure.”

Arsenal want Mosquera to be a long-term signing

Arsenal are unlikely to entertain parting ways any time soon, in fact, they expect the Spaniard to grow into a long-term defensive asset. His contract reportedly runs through 2030, and Arsenal will want to protect their investment both on and off the pitch.

Mosquera’s early months at Arsenal have been marked by promise, maturity, and a sense of homecoming even as he embarks on a new journey in London.

While he has hinted at a potential return to Valencia someday, Arsenal appear determined to make him a central figure in their defensive future.

