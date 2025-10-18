Antoine Semenyo in action for Bournemouth against Crystal Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs interested in Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

As per Fichajes, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal are keen on the 25-year-old African attacker as well, and it is no surprise. He has been spectacular this season, scoring six goals in the league in seven matches. He could improve further in the right team.

Spurs could use Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo will add goals and creativity to the side, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for most teams. The Cherries are now valuing him at £80 million, and it will be interesting to see if any is willing to pay up.

Tottenham could use a dynamic attacker like him, and he could transform them in the attack. He is a left-sided attacker, but he is capable of operating on either flank as well as centrally. He would be an upgrade on Wilson Odobert if Tottenham managed to sign him.

Semenyo is a man in demand

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United need more quality on the flanks as well.

Arsenal have struggled to create opportunities from the wide areas, and the African could solve their problem. He is a boyhood Arsenal fan, and that could give them an edge in the race as well.

Similarly, Liverpool have not managed to replace Luis Diaz properly, and the 25-year-old could fill the void left by the Colombian. As for Manchester United, they have signed Matheus Cunha recently, but they could use more depth in the final third.

It will be interesting to see if any of the four clubs are willing to pay £80 million for him. It is a steep asking price for the player, but he has proven himself in the Premier League consistently. The transfer market is inflated for quality players, and it makes sense for Bournemouth to hold out for a premium.