Bruno Fernandes pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Liverpool vs Man United

In the lead-up to the showpiece clash between Liverpool and Manchester United, United’s captain Bruno Fernandes has publicly paid tribute to his fellow Portuguese international Diogo Jota, showing respect beyond the fierce rivalry.

United are traveling to Anfield for one of the biggest fixtures in English football, where emotions and stakes are always high.

To see the take time to honour a player from a rival side speaks of respect and solidarity.

Jota was not only a rival for Fernandes, he was also a compatriot. Both Fernandes and Jota played together for the Portugal national team.

Jota and his brother André tragically died in a car crash in July, an incident that shocked the football world.

Bruno Fernandes pays tribute to Diogo Jota

After the incident, Fernandes travelled to Liverpool to lay a wreath at the memorial.

Now, Fernandes and his team will travel to Anfield for the first time since the passing of Jota and it will be an emotional return to Anfield for him.

The Man United captain spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the big clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

Fernandes said: “No, obviously, it’s difficult and sad not to have your national teammate there.

“Played many times against him, not only with the Liverpool shirt but also with the Wolves shirt.

“It will be difficult because I know how much the fans love the way Diogo was, as everyone loved because he was a quiet but funny character inside the dressing room. Obviously, it will be a difficult moment, but I want to remember the good things and the good moments he had there. Obviously, he is not with us in presence, but he will be there in some way.”

Jota incident shocked the football world

Jota was not only a brilliant player but also a beautiful human being who was loved by not only his teammates but also by his rivals.

It is a massive loss for Jota’s family and friends as well as the football community.

Liverpool players and management deserve praise for how they have dealt with such a tragedy and no matter how it looks from the outside, from the inside, it is never easy to deal with such a loss.

Jota will be missed on and off the pitch, by Liverpool and by Portugal.

