Chelsea set to sign former Liverpool man who played key role in Jurgen Klopp’s success

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s ambitious project under Todd Boehly is finally beginning to take shape after a turbulent start to his ownership.

The American billionaire’s early days at Chelsea were marked by heavy spending and rapid managerial changes, with several managers coming and going in quick succession.

However, a more stable, long-term vision is now emerging, and the club are close to adding another key figure behind the scenes.

Chelsea set to sign former Liverpool recruitment expert Dave Fallows

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, former Liverpool recruitment specialist Dave Fallows is in advanced talks to join Chelsea in a senior sporting leadership role.

Fallows is expected to take charge of scouting, player development, and youth pathways, key areas that have become central to Boehly’s long-term strategy.

Since Boehly’s arrival, Chelsea have spent over £1 billion on signings, focusing heavily on emerging young talents viewed as future superstars.

The arrival of Fallows would further reinforce this youth-driven approach, complementing the work of Enzo Maresca, who has already begun integrating several promising academy players into the first team.

Dave Fallows success at Liverpool

Fallows played a key role in shaping Liverpool’s golden era under Jurgen Klopp. Working alongside Michael Edwards, Fallows helped build one of the most successful recruitment models in modern football.

He was instrumental in identifying and securing transformative signings such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson Becker, all of whom became central to Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

Fallows also oversaw the implementation of data-driven scouting systems that revolutionised Liverpool’s player recruitment process, allowing the club to uncover undervalued talent before they became global stars.

With Fallows’ proven experience from Liverpool’s successful recruitment era, his addition could be a major step toward building a sustainable, data-driven future at Chelsea.