Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during the Liverpool game (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The 23-year-old has been exceptional for Nottingham Forest since joining the club, and he is one of the most promising young players in the league right now.

Chelsea are not the only club keen on him, and they will face competition from Manchester City. According to Fichajes, Chelsea have expressed interest in signing the England International midfielder, whereas Manchester City are already plotting a £75 million move for him.

Manchester United are interested in Anderson as well.

Elliot Anderson has been fantastic this season

The player has impressed for club and country, and he has recently been labelled as a “cheat code” for his consistent performances.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and he could be an asset for Chelsea. The Blues are currently lacking a quality alternative to Moises Caicedo, and Anderson will add more defensive cover and physicality to the side. He could help Chelsea tighten up at the back alongside Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo.

Can Chelsea sign Anderson?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done. He is likely to cost a lot of money, and they will need to move quickly in order to beat their rivals to his signature. He is one of the best young players in the Premier League right now, and signing him would represent a solid investment for the future.

Chelsea are looking to build a team for the future and they will look to win major trophies. They need to sign talented young players like Anderson. The move to one of the biggest clubs in the country will be a massive step up for the player as well. He will look to fight for major trophies and develop further.