Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios.

The 22-year-old Spanish midfielder has been outstanding for Atletico Madrid and is highly rated across Europe. Bayern Munich are hoping to sign the player in the coming months, and Chelsea will compete with them for his signature.

According to Fichajes, the player could cost around €70 million. Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they can beat the German champion to his signature.

Arsenal were keen on Barrios a few months ago. Chelsea are long-term admirers of the player as well.

Pablo Barrios is a superb talent

They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Barrios would be a long-term acquisition. He is capable of slotting into multiple midfield roles, and his versatility will be a huge bonus. He can operate as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder, as well as an advanced playmaker. Barrios has three goals to his name this season.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has labelled him as a “fantastic” player recently. He has the tools to develop into a quality Premier League performer, and he could be a long-term asset for Chelsea. The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for the midfielder.

Atletico will not been keen on selling Barrios

However, Atletico Madrid will not want to lose a player like him easily. He could develop into a key player for them with coaching and experience. They will want to keep him at the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea have quality midfielders at their disposal, and adding more depth in that area of the pitch could take them to a whole new level. They will be hoping to win league titles and the Champions League in the near future. They need to keep improving the squad to match up to the European elite.