Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus.

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on the player as well, but he is thought to prefer a move to Spurs instead. Tottenham could use more depth in the attacking unit, and Vlahovic would be a useful addition. He has six goals in 11 games this season.

Vlahovic has proven himself in Italy, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. The fact that he could prefer a move to Tottenham will serve as major encouragement for the North London club. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Dusan Vlahovic prefers Tottenham

Keith Wyness told Football Insider: “Spurs are the team that I’m hearing he’s leaning towards, and I think that could be something that makes sense. “If you look at what Spurs have got right now, there’s still that sort of striker position where they are lacking real experience. I think he might be the right sort of fit for them. “There’s a long time to go yet, but I think in terms of January, it could possibly get done. Vlahovic is edging towards Spurs, and that’s where I’m thinking he may just fit.”

Vlahovic would struggle at Chelsea and Man United

Meanwhile, Chelsea have already signed two strikers this summer. Joao Pedro and Liam Delap will be ahead of the Serbian in the pecking order. It is no wonder he is leaning towards a move to Tottenham.

Similarly, Manchester United have recently signed Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian is likely to be the first-choice striker for them. It would be ideal for the Serbian to join Tottenham. Dominic Solanke is currently sidelined with an injury, and Richarlison has been linked with a move away from the club. He is likely to get more opportunities at the North London club.