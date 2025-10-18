A flag bearer waves a Chelsea flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Australian striker Mohamed Toure.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea and RC Strasbourg are monitoring the Randers FC striker, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official offer to sign the player.

The 21-year-old Australian international has impressed for his country and at the club level. He has found the back of the net twice in six international appearances for Australia, and he is regarded as a promising young player. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to sign him in the coming months.

Mohamed Toure could be tempted

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the 21-year-old striker. Similarly, a move to Strasbourg could be interesting for the players as well. Both clubs are owned by BlueCo, and the player will be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Toure has done quite well in the Danish Superliga as well, and he scored seven goals and picked up three assists in 26 League matches last season. So far this season, he has two goals and four assists to his name. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and Chelsea could nurture him into a reliable attacker in the Premier League.

Chelsea express interest in player hailed as a “cheat code” as rival plot £75m move

Chelsea move might not be ideal for Toure

Chelsea have recently signed a couple of strikers, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to invest in another attacking player in the coming months.

The 21-year-old will struggle for regular opportunities at the London club. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and he should look to seek gametime assurance before joining a new club.

Report: Chelsea and Man United target “leaning towards” a move to Tottenham in January