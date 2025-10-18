Enzo Maresca during a Chelsea game at the Club World Cup (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Argentine striker Joaquin Panichelli from RC Strasbourg, as per Fichajes.

The French outfit is owned by the same parent company, BlueCo, as Chelsea, and that could help the club get the deal done.

Joaquin Panichelli has done well in Ligue 1

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the French outfit since joining them from Alaves. He has seven goals in eight league matches this season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could prove to be an exciting long-term acquisition for Chelsea.

They have signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap earlier this summer, and it seems that they are looking to add more depth to the attacking unit. They are keen on Mohamed Toure as well.

The 23-year-old will be able to continue his development with regular football at the French club this season, and he could then move to Chelsea in the summer of 2026. The Blues will have no problems agreeing on a deal with Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the young striker as well. However, he must seek gametime assurances before joining a new club. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea will not benefit him.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months. For now, the 23-year-old striker will look to continue his impressive start to life in Ligue 1 and score goals consistently.

Superb future investment for Chelsea

There is no doubt that he is a player with tremendous potential, and he could prove to be a solid future investment for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, the French outfit paid €16.5 million for the South American attacker, and they will look to register a profit if they decide to sell him in the future. Chelsea certainly have the finances to get the deal across the line.

