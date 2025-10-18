Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner celebrates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has been linked with a move away from the German club, and Crystal Palace are keen on him.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation as well, and the Premier League duo are likely to battle it out for his signature. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Crystal Palace are more active in their pursuit of the 20-year-old central midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat Manchester United to his signature. There is no doubt that Bellingham is a talented young player with a bright future, and he could prove to be a solid future investment.

Jobe Bellingham would be an excellent addition

On paper, he could be the ideal partner for Adam Wharton, and Palace would do exceedingly well to secure his signature.

Speaking on YouTube for The United Stand, Ben Jacobs said: “Jobe Bellingham’s situation is very interesting. Manchester United’s interest is historical. I think Crystal Palace actually are a bit more active. “He’s maybe agitating a bit more to get a chance mid-season in some capacity and we have to understand how Dortmund react to that. He may be a surprise name available in some capacity.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United need more quality in the midfield as well. Investing in the 20-year-old could prove to be a wise decision in the long run. He could form a solid partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in future.

Where will Bellingham end up?

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the young midfielder. Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be exciting destinations for him. Palace have shown great improvement under Oliver Glasner, and they are competing in Europe. They have recently won the FA Cup and the Community Shield as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have not been at their best in recent years, but they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they are automatically an attractive prospect for most players.