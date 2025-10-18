Daniel Farke now planning to sell Leeds United winger in January

Daniel Farke of Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jack Harrison’s future at Leeds United is back under the spotlight, with the club reportedly open to offers in the January window but only under one strict condition.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are willing to entertain bids for the 28-year-old winger only if they can secure a suitable replacement first.

The scenario lays bare both Harrison’s uncertain standing at Elland Road and the urgency with which Leeds are planning their next steps.

Harrison returned to Leeds after two years on loan at Everton, but his reintegration has progressed slowly.

Jack Harrison has struggled at Leeds United

His limited involvement contrasts sharply with the high hopes placed on him, particularly given his contract runs until 2028 and his past Premier League experience.

Leeds are not ready to simply cut ties. The club’s stance is clear, they will consider offers, but only if the loss of Harrison does not leave them short on personnel.

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider:

“Yeah, it’s a surprise that he’s back at Leeds United really, having had those two loan spells away from Elland Road.

“Look, for Leeds right now, they’re probably looking to strengthen the squad rather than weaken it.

“Harrison, he’s under contract until 2028 as well. Unless there’s a good offer that did come in for him, I’m not sure Leeds would entertain it.

“A lot will depend on what Leeds are able to do in the transfer window themselves if they’re able to bring in attacking reinforcements then maybe that could open the door for a move to Jack Harrison.

“But I don’t think there’s sort of in the making for a potential move away from Harrison right now.

“He will continue to be a part of Farke’s plans and he’ll be hoping that he can break into it and get more game time in the coming weeks up until January window at least.”

Daniel Farke wants to get rid of Harrison

Harrison’s relationship with the club has also been layered with complications. His decision to leave during Leeds’ relegation year, and subsequent moves, have left fans with a lukewarm view of his return.

While Harrison is not a first-choice starter, his experience and contract length give him value. Yet, the club also recognise the need to adapt their squad to the rigours of the Premier League.

As January approaches, all eyes will be on whether Leeds can identify and secure the winger they want to bring in.

