Report: Fabio Paratici to lead Tottenham’s pursuit of top Liverpool and Man United target with 28 goals, 13 assists

(Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Fabio Paratici has returned to Tottenham in an official capacity as the club’s joint-sporting director.

His return to the club is expected to have an impact on the club’s transfer strategies ahead of the transfer windows.

The former Juventus man has a reputation of being an expert of the Italian market, having made some shrewd signings for Tottenham in his previous stint.

Among the players Fabio Paratici signed for the club include Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro, and Rodrigo Bentancur.

He also played a key role in the signing of the likes of Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr, two emerging youngsters who have been crucial for the team over the last couple of years.

While his return to the club is in a joint capacity alongside Johan Lange, his influence at the club remains strong.

Fabio Paratici to spearhead Tottenham’s pursuit of Antoine Semenyo

While Paratici’s focus could possibly once again be the Italian market, TEAMtalk reports that the club’s stance on the pursuit of Antoine Semenyo will not have an impact.

In fact, as per the report, Fabio Paratici is expected to lead the pursuit of the in-form Bournemouth star.

Spurs have a strong interest in the player however, they will face stiff competition with Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly in a stronger position.

It has been reported that Liverpool are front runners to sign him, with the club in direct contact with the Cherries through the strong connection of Richard Hughes.

Bournemouth are said to willing to part ways with Semenyo for the right price, with a report claiming that the player will cost close to £100m in the January transfer window and £70m next summer.

Manchester United are another club keen on the player, with their interest dating back to the summer. Ruben Amorim reportedly even took Semenyo to lunch in order to convince him to join the club.

Other clubs keeping an eye on the Ghana international are Aston Villa and Manchester City.

With competition strong, Paratici will have to work his magic to convince the player to join the North London club.

Antoine Semenyo’s incredible rise

Semenyo has been a consistent performer for the Cherries, with him output improving season by season.

The 25-year-old scored 13 and assisted another seven last season in what was a great season for Bournemouth.

And this season, he has continued his incredible form to help his club to an outstanding start.

He has already scored six goals and assisted another three in nine games across all competitions, taking his overall tally for the club to 28 goals and 13 assists.

Position Played Appearances Goals Assists Centre-Forward 73 12 13 Right Winger 54 13 6 Left Winger 53 10 8

The London born attacker’s strongest attribute is his ability to play across the front three and be equally effective.