‘He’s available’ – Mikel Arteta shares positive update on Arsenal star’s fitness

Arsenal have received a timely boost ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture, with manager Mikel Arteta confirming that midfielder Martin Zubimendi will be available for selection this weekend.

The Spanish international, who has quickly become a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield since his summer arrival, was absent from training earlier in the week, raising concerns about his fitness.

However, Arteta has now reassured supporters that the 26-year-old will be ready to feature as the Gunners aim to continue their push for silverware this season.

Zubimendi, who joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad, has been a pivotal part of Arteta’s system, offering stability in the midfield and surprisingly goals as well.

Martin Zubimendi has impressed at Arsenal this season

His performances have drawn widespread praise and it is believed that if the Gunners are to challenge for trophies this season, his role is going to be crucial in the team.

That is why his absence from training earlier this week sparked fears that he could miss the weekend clash against Fulham.

Arteta addressed those concerns during his pre-match press conference, explaining that Zubimendi’s absence was simply a precautionary measure.

“He was absent today because he played two games again, his load has been really high recently and he needed an extra day,” the Arsenal boss revealed, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard has indeed had a heavy workload in recent weeks, featuring in both domestic and European competitions, as well as international duty.

Mikel Arteta issues positive update on Zubimendi

The Arsenal manager confirmed that the midfielder will be fully fit and available for the crucial fixture.

“But he’s available,” Arteta added, providing the clarity supporters were waiting for.

The Premier League leaders will be looking to win three points against Fulham this weekend and particularly with Liverpool facing a difficult match against Manchester United at Anfield, this could be an opportunity for Arteta and his team to increase the gap between them and Arne Slot’s team.

With Arsenal fighting on multiple fronts this season, keeping influential figures like Zubimendi fit and fresh will be crucial.

