Just In: Nottingham Forest in talks with 54-year-old manager after sacking Postecoglou

Nottingham Forest have acted swiftly to replace Ange Postecoglou after a short and unsuccessful stint as head coach.

According to TBR Football, the club are already in talks with Sean Dyche, with discussions progressing rapidly and an initial deal being proposed for the former Burnley and Everton boss.

The move shows just how urgent Forest’s managerial crisis has become.

Nottingham Forest are under crisis this season

Forest have already sacked two managers this season. First Nuno Espirito Santo was relieved of hs duties and now after a disappointing spell at the club, Postecoglou was sacked after Forest suffered home defeat against Chelsea.

Postecoglou’s arrival at the City Ground was billed as a forward-looking appointment, a coach with pedigree, authority and a reputation for winning silverware. However, his reign lasted just eight games and 39 days, leaving the club winless and without momentum.

The decision to move on came swiftly after a 3–0 home defeat to Chelsea, and Forest’s hierarchy now feel they must act quickly to avoid further damage.

Dyche is the leading candidate in the new search. He boasts a track-record in the Premier League of stabilising teams in trouble, and his personal connection to Forest, having played in their youth set-up, adds appeal.

But Forest are not limiting themselves to just one option. Alongside Dyche, names like Roberto Mancini and Marco Silva have been mentioned in the early stages of consideration.

Forest need another reset after sacking Postecoglou

With Postecoglou’s tenure cut short and the team sliding, the appointment of a new manager is about more than simply replacing a name, it’s an urgent reset.

It remains to be seen if Dyche will win the race to become the new Forest manager or the club will move towards other targets.

The situation at Forest has become a bit of a mess at the moment with the owner not showing patience with his managers and making rash decisions.

Managers would hesitate to take the job at the moment considering how Evangelos Marinakis has operated at the club.

