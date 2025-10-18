Liverpool could move for Antoine Semenyo (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has attracted the attention of multiple clubs with his performances this season. He has nine goal contributions in seven league matches, and he is undoubtedly one of the most in-form players in the league right now.

Antoine Semenyo release clause makes a move simpler

Liverpool are interested in the 25-year-old, and a report from Football Insider claims that the player has a release clause in his contract which will allow the Premier League champions to sign him for a set amount of money without having to negotiate with Bournemouth.

Speaking on Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke explained: “It doesn’t change it massively, but clubs will be aware of this release clause that there is a certain figure that can be met to allow them to activate it and try and sign Antoine Semenyo rather than trying to negotiate something with Bournemouth.”

Can Liverpool sign Semenyo?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an official proposal in the coming months. Semenyo would be an excellent addition for them. They have not been able to replace Luis Diaz properly. They have missed his ball-carrying ability and flair in the final third. The African could fill that void and prove to be an upgrade on Cody Gakpo.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions could be exciting for Semenyo as well. He would get to fight for major trophies with them and play alongside top-quality players. Joining an elite club could help him improve further and fulfil his potential as well.

Multiple clubs are keen on the attacker, and a move to Liverpool will not be straightforward. It remains to be seen whether they can act quickly and get the deal done.