Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been linked with several clubs over the last few months.

Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in securing his signature, according to a report from Football Insider. However, they have been warned that they might need to pay £150 million to get the deal done.

Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Wharton as well.

Adam Wharton will cost a premium

Keith Wyness told Football Insider: I’ve been very impressed with Wharton. I’ve watched him, and I saw him play against Everton the other week. He was a very impressive man of the match for me. “I think you’re looking at about a £150m type player for Palace. I think there’s no doubt he’s the right age. He’s definitely going to be an England star. I think he’ll feature pretty heavily in the World Cup in America next year.”

Crystal Palace will not want to lose an elite young talent like him easily. He has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. The England International is still only 21, and he has plenty of room for development.

Liverpool need Wharton

Liverpool need a quality midfielder like him to support Ryan Gravenberch. They are lacking in defensive cover in the middle of the park, and Wharton could provide that. The England international will add control and composure to the side from the deep as well. His arrival will allow players like Alexis Mac Allister to operate with more freedom.

The player has the potential to develop into a world-class performer in the Premier League, and Liverpool would do well to secure his signature. They have shown that they are willing to spend big money for the right players. It will be interesting to see if they are ready to break their transfer record for the Crystal Palace midfielder.

They have recently paid over £200 million for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz. There is no doubt that they have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.