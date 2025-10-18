Ruben Amorim of Manchester United (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt during the January transfer window.

They are not the only Premier League club keen on the 19-year-old central midfielder. They will face competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as per Fichajes.

Man United move could be ideal for Victor Froholdt

Froholdt has an €85 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up. They are preparing a former proposal for the young midfielder ahead of the winter transfer window. They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 19-year-old could prove to be a useful acquisition for the long term.

He is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be exciting for him. The Denmark midfielder will look to test himself at the highest level, and the move to the Premier League would be ideal. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.

Can Arsenal offer game time to Froholdt?

Meanwhile, Arsenal are well stocked in the middle of the park, and it will be interesting to see how they accommodate him in the first team squad. Froholdt will not want to sit on the bench at the north London club. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Perhaps the move to Manchester United would be better suited for him right now.

It is highly unlikely that any club will pay €85 million for the player. Porto will have to be reasonable with their demands for the move to go through.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are keen on Froholdt as well. They will hope Thomas Frank can play a key role in convincing the Danish midfielder to join the club.