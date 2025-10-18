Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in improving the attacking unit with the signing of Ivan Toney during the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, there have been rumours that he could leave the Saudi Arabian club on loan in January. Chelsea are interested in Toney as well.

Man United eyeing Ivan Toney move

Manchester United are monitoring his situation, and they would like to sign him. The 29-year-old has been a key player for Al-Ahli, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Manchester United. He has nine goals in 11 matches this season, and he could prove to be the ideal partner for Benjamin Sesko.

He has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Brentford. There is no doubt that he would be an upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done.

Al-Ahli might not let Toney leave

Pete O’Rourke has claimed that a return to the Premier League seems unlikely for the striker, and the Saudi Arabian outfit will not want to lose a “key figure” like him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

He said: “I think it would be a surprise if he was to return to the Premier League. He’s a very key figure for Al Ahli since he made the move to the Pro League. “I don’t think they would be looking to let Ivan Toney leave midway through the season.”

Manchester United will certainly hope to secure his signature. Returning to England could be ideal for the striker as well. It could help him cement his place in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Toney has been in final form since moving to Saudi Arabia, and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League as well. Manchester United need quality players like him if they want to bounce back after a disappointing start to the season. They will look to secure a top-four finish, and they must improve the team in January.