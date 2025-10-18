Man United striker could make surprise move to West Ham

Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Joshua Zirkzee, the Dutch striker signed by Manchester United in 2024 for approximately £35–36 million, is reportedly drawing transfer interest from up to three clubs as he seeks more playing time.

According to tracked journalist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United have emerged as serious contenders to sign the forward during the January window.

Zirkzee’s move to Man United was intended as a major step in his career. Having impressed at Bologna, the Netherlands international arrived with expectations of competing for a regular role.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled at Man United

However, his time at United has been characterised by limited game time, scant starts, and mounting questions about his long-term fit in the squad.

Romano’s update highlights that West Ham are actively monitoring Zirkzee’s situation, with United’s lack of consistent minutes for the player being a driving factor.

The Dutchman is reportedly “not happy” with his current role and risk of being omitted from the national squad ahead of major tournaments is growing.

As United continue to strengthen their squad and rotate heavily, Zirkzee’s pathway into the first team has arguably narrowed further.

West Ham are ready to provide Zirkzee an opportunity

Joshua Zirkzee in action for Manchester United
Joshua Zirkzee in action for Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Zirkzee remains a significant investment, both financially and project-wise. Letting him leave mid-season could send a message about squad stability, but retaining a frustrated player may hinder squad morale and blocking of emerging alternatives.

The growing interest in Zirkzee from clubs like West Ham shows that his Man United chapter may be entering a crossroads.

While his talent remains undoubted and United’s investment substantial, the mismatch between expectations and opportunity is becoming increasingly clear.

For Zirkzee, a January move could offer regular game time and a fresh start.

“Not physically good enough” – Scholes points finger at three struggling Man United stars

