Man United told to pay £70million to sign Premier League star “loved” by Amorim’s staff

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are planning a major midfield overhaul under manager Rúben Amorim, and one name continues to dominate discussions behind the scenes and that is Adam Wharton.

The 21-year-old Crystal Palace and England international has emerged as the club’s top target to strengthen their midfield.

According to TEAMtalk, United’s coaching staff are highly impressed with Wharton’s all-round abilities and believe he could become a cornerstone of their long-term project.

However, securing his signature will be far from straightforward, with Palace valuing their star man at a hefty price.

Adam Wharton has admirers in the Premier League

Wharton has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in the Premier League. Praised for his calmness on the ball, positional awareness, and tactical maturity, he has already drawn comparisons to Declan Rice at a similar stage of his career.

His ability to dictate the tempo of play, shield the backline, and contribute creatively in possession makes him a perfect fit for Amorim’s high-intensity playing style.

United have described Wharton as “loved” by Amorim’s coaching team, who see him as the ideal player to transform their midfield.

The Red Devils have struggled to find the right balance in the centre of the park this season, and the addition of a technically gifted and defensively reliable player like Wharton could address those long-standing issues.

Man United told price tag of Crystal Palace star

However, any deal would require significant investment. Palace are aware of the growing interest in their midfield star and are reportedly demanding at least £70 million to sell him.

While Wharton is clearly the priority, United’s recruitment team are also exploring alternative options. Among those being monitored are Jobe Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund, Carlos Baleba of Brighton, and Victor Froholdt of FC Porto.

It is clear that a midfielder is needed at Old Trafford and the club have made up their mind to address that issue by making th signing of a midfielder their priority next year.

