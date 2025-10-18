Nottingham Forest linked with surprise move for history-making Premier League winner – report

(Photo by Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest made headlines once again as they suffered their eighth consecutive defeat, losing 3-0 to Chelsea at home.

The defeat marked the end of Ange Postecoglou’s 39 day reign, with owner Evangelos Marinakis sacking him just minutes after the full time whistle.

Quick goodbyes were said and Ange was seen leaving the stadium shortly after.

Several names have been linked with the job since then, with reports emerging that Sean Dyche has been contacted by Forest.

Rafael Benitez is another name that has been mentioned for the role while perhaps the most interesting rumours involve former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini.

Roberto Mancini eyeing Premier League return with Nottingham Forest

According to The Telegraph, Mancini has emerged as a top target for Nottingham Forest.

As per the report, the club has already made contact with the Italian and Mancini is said to be interested in the job as well.

The report also mentions Marco Silva as a person of interest but Forest will have to pay a significant amount in compensation to prize him away from Fulham.

It further adds that while the club were in advanced talks with Dyche, the former Everton man is looking for a long-term deal, something the club is not willing to offer at the moment.

Roberto Mancini’s incredible managerial career including history making stint at Manchester City

Mancini has built a remarkable reputation as one of Europe’s most successful managers.

His managerial career began in Italy, where he quickly made his mark with Fiorentina and Lazio, leading both clubs to Coppa Italia triumphs in the early 2000s.

However, it was at Inter Milan where Mancini’s reputation soared as he guided the Nerazzurri to three consecutive Serie A titles and multiple domestic cups, restoring their dominance in Italian football during a period when Juventus were battling off-field controversies.

In 2009, Mancini took over a Manchester City side brimming with ambition under new Abu Dhabi based ownership.

The Italian’s arrival marked the beginning of a new era at the Etihad. Tasked with ending the club’s long drought for silverware under their new ownership, he immediately delivered, leading the team to the FA Cup in 2011, their first major trophy in 35 years.

The following season, Mancini masterminded one of the most dramatic title wins in Premier League history.

The dramatic 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers, secured by Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp goal, delivered the club its first league title in 44 years and laid the foundation for their modern-day dominance in English football.

He also took on the challenge of the Italy national team in 2018, following their devastating failure to qualify for the World Cup.

He engineered a stunning revival resulting in a winning run at UEFA Euro 2020, where the Azzurri defeated England in the final at Wembley.

His CV speaks for itself and would no doubt be an excellent appointment.