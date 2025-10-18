Oliver Glasner confirms major update on the future of centre-back Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Marc Guéhi, Crystal Palace’s captain and England centre-back, has attracted intense attention amid ongoing contract uncertainty and looming transfer speculation.

The defender is prepared to see out his final year at Selhurst Park, as confirmed by Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

Guéhi’s contract with Crystal Palace has entered its final year, creating a scenario where the club risks losing him on a free transfer unless they strike a new deal or sell before June.

Marc Guehi has decided not to sign new Palace deal

But Glasner has confirmed that the Eagles offered Guéhi a new deal but the defender has made it clear that he has no intention of signing a new contract and wants to leave the club for a new chapter in his career.

The England international was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer but Palace decided to change their mind in the last minute and despite having a medical to join the Reds, Guéhi was made to stay at Palace.

Glasner told reporters, as reported by Independent: “I think Marc has already told us that he doesn’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year.

“The club wanted (him to stay). They offered Marc a new contract, but he said, ‘No, I want to make something different’, and that’s normal.

“And for us, it’s how we can deal with this situation. (What) is the best way to get this next step done? And that’s all about how we are talking together.”

Guehi will be high in-demand next summer

Guehi has been a brilliant servant for the club and under his leadership, they won the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year.

Due to his consistent performances, interest had increased in his services and Liverpool made their move but it was rejected by Glasner and his team.

The defender’s availability as a free agent next year has alerted some of the biggest clubs in the world and competition to sign him will be intense next summer.

Liverpool remain in the hunt but Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also monitoring the player with keen interest.

