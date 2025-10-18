Ruben Amorim confirms injury concern for Man United ahead of Liverpool clash

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim has provided an injury update ahead of Sunday’s high-profile Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, revealing that right-back Noussair Mazraoui could miss the game.

The Red Devils return from the international break needing a strong result to maintain momentum in their domestic campaign, but their preparations have been complicated by fitness concerns.

While there is optimism over the recovery of Lisandro Martínez, Amorim admitted that Mazraoui’s availability remains uncertain as United gear up for one of their toughest fixtures of the season.

Noussair Mazraoui is doubtful for Man United this weekend

The Moroccan full-back has been a key part of Amorim’s plans this season, offering defensive solidity and attacking support down the right flank.

However, his participation this weekend is in doubt after he missed United’s last two matches and withdrew from international duty due to fitness issues.

Mazraoui’s last appearance came in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford in September, where he was substituted just after the hour mark. Since then, he has been working on regaining full fitness, but Amorim admitted he is unsure whether the 27-year-old will be ready for the trip to Anfield.

Speaking ahead of the match against Liverpool, Amorim said, as reported by Man United’s official website:

“Licha [Martínez] is near and almost returning to training with the team. Mazraoui, I don’t know.”

Martínez’s return would be a welcome boost for United, with the Argentine centre-back having been sidelined since February after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

He recently stepped up his recovery and is targeting a comeback in November, which would significantly strengthen United’s defensive options heading into a busy winter period.

There was more positive news elsewhere in the squad, as Amorim confirmed that all players who were involved in international duty should be available for selection.

With several stars travelling long distances, including those who played in Japan, the manager and his staff have been carefully managing workloads to ensure maximum freshness for the clash against Liverpool.

Amorim has no other injury concerns

“The rest of the guys with the international teams, they are ready,” Amorim said.

“But if you saw the games, some players were in Japan, so we need to be careful and give more time. Diogo [Dalot] didn’t play the last game, he was here, Bruno [Fernandes] played 62 minutes, we tried to give one more day. We tried to balance everything to have the guys ready.”

United’s trip to Anfield is shaping up to be a pivotal fixture in their season, but uncertainty over Mazraoui’s fitness could leave Amorim with a selection headache at right-back.

The absence of the Moroccan would be a blow, especially given Liverpool’s attacking strength on the flanks.

However, the potential return of Lisandro Martínez in the coming weeks and the availability of the rest of the squad provide reasons for optimism.

