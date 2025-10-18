Ruben Amorim sheds light on relationship with Man United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim has expressed his gratitude for the consistent backing he has received from co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe amid growing scrutiny over the club’s performances.

The Portuguese tactician has struggled in the Premier League. With the pressure intensifying from fans and media alike, Amorim’s latest comments highlight the importance of strong support from the club’s hierarchy as he aims to steer the Red Devils back on track.

Having started the season in a disappointing manner, the pressure has increased on Amorim and scrutiny from the media and the fans is at an all time high.

Man United boss Amorim has the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe

The Red Devils are set to face Liverpool in the league on Sunday and Amorim will be expecting that his team can get a statement result against one of their biggest rivals.

Amid the external noise, the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been a vital source of reassurance for the manager.

Speaking to reporters, Amorim revealed that Ratcliffe’s support goes beyond boardroom statements and is often communicated on a personal level.

“Yes, he tells me all the time… sometimes with a message,” Amorim said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“The most important thing is the next game.”

The United boss also emphasised how much Ratcliffe’s encouragement means to him, particularly during periods of intense media scrutiny. “

“It’s really good to hear the support also because of the noise,” he added, acknowledging the challenges that come with managing one of the world’s most scrutinised football clubs.

Owner and players are fully behind Amorim

The manager’s relationship with Sir Jim Ratcliffe could prove crucial in shaping the club’s future.

With the backing of ownership as well as the players, Amorim has the platform to rebuild confidence and there is no better game to do that than against Liverpool at Anfield.

All eyes will be on Amorim and his team who are currently 10th in the league and looking to save their season by pushing for a place in a European competition for next season.

