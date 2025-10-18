“Not physically good enough” – Scholes points finger at three struggling Man United stars

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A number of Manchester United players have come under scrutiny this season and it is hardly surprising considering their performances and results.

United are 10th in the league at the moment and they are getting ready to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Poor results, inconsistency and uncertainty over the future of manager Ruben Amorim have dominated the headlines this season for the Red Devils.

Criticism has come from fans and former players over United players not being able to live up to the expectations and demands of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Paul Scholes has been critical of Man United this season

Former Man United midfielder Paul Scholes has become the latest player to criticise United players over their performances this season.

Scholes particularly pointed fingers at Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Casemiro and highlighted how they are not physically good enough to compete at the highest level.

‘Shaw, Maguire, Casemiro, they’ve all been great players but they’re at a stage of their career now where you get found out in the Premier League if you’re not physically good enough,’ he told The Times.

‘Their bodies are not athletic enough, they’re not strong enough, they’re not quick enough. They’ve dropped to a level where they can’t cope with what’s needed in the Premier League.

‘Every player in the Premier League is an absolute machine. They’ve got five per cent body fat, they can run, they’re strong, they can head it.

‘Manchester United are carrying two or three players that are just not capable of living with it.’

All three players have featured this season for the Red Devils. Shaw has started every game in the Premier League.

Casemiro has played in most games while Maguire has also featured constantly for the club this season.

United lack quality like their Premier League rivals

While the future of Shaw and Casemiro remain uncertain, Maguire is expected to be given a new contract by United, something that Scholes might strongly disagree with.

With other teams focusing on younger and more athletic players, United should do the same.

Compare these three players to the players Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have in those positions and you will see a massive difference in terms of age and quality.

Scholes is absolutely spot on and this is something that United and Amorim need to address in the upcoming transfer windows.

Di Marzio explains what Man United move for €80m target Amorim “loves” will depend on