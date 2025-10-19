One of Aston Villa's most important players has been linked with a move away. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Aston Villa must continue to monitor possible player sales, given that their PSR situation is more precarious than others. They sold academy graduate Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle in the summer, but that is unlikely to have too much of an effect in future years.

As such, there is bound to be continued speculation on the futures of Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, but another player that may end up moving on is John McGinn. The 31-year-old has been tipped for a homecoming, with boyhood favourites Celtic said to be interested in signing him.

John McGinn would welcome future move to Celtic

However, Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) has revealed that it is a deal that will not happen anytime soon, although he did give hope to Celtic supporters’ hopes that the Scotland international will eventually end up in Glasgow.

“I will be surprised if it was to happen anytime soon. It could happen in the future, there’s no doubt about that. There are strong links between John McGinn and Celtic. I think his granddad was Celtic chairman at one point as well. Got to remember, he came very close to moving to Celtic before he joined Villa in 2018.

“The deal to Celtic was almost done before it stalled and Villa obviously swooped in and the rest is history. There’s a deep connection between John McGinn and Celtic, but I don’t think John McGinn will be considering a move back up to Scotland any time soon. You can never rule out a move in the future. I’m sure it’s a move that might pull on his heartstrings in the future.”

It makes a lot of sense for Aston Villa to retain the services of McGinn for as long as possible. He has been a sensational player since his 2018 move from Hibernian, and he continues to be a vitally important player for Unai Emery.