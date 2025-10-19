Price set: Man United ready to let unsettled star leave for CL giants in €70m transfer

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes celebrate for Man Utd (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly a transfer target for Bayern Munich, and could move for around €70m.

The Portugal international has been a world class performer for Man Utd down the years, and it would be a big blow to lose him to another major European side.

Fernandes is said to be on Bayern’s radar and a report from Fichajes claims he’s keen to leave after a difficult time at Old Trafford.

Although United don’t want to let Fernandes go, they could be ready to consider negotiating for around €70m.

The Red Devils should undoubtedly try their best to persuade Fernandes to stay, but given that he’s going to be 32 years old next season, there might also be some sense in cashing in on him while they still can.

Bruno Fernandes should be allowed to leave Manchester United

No one can say Fernandes hasn’t given his absolute all to United during his time with the club, with the former Sporting Lisbon man scoring 100 goals in 298 appearances in all competitions.

No other United player has really come close to that kind of consistency in recent times, but of course Fernandes hasn’t been able to turn the team’s fortunes around all on his own.

It would surely be right to now allow Fernandes to fulfil his ambitions elsewhere, as he’s clearly more than good enough to play for a top club like Bayern and win major silverware.

Who could replace Bruno Fernandes?

The problem for MUFC is that it’s going to be a huge challenge finding someone who can contribute what Fernandes has.

There are plenty of top players out there, of course, but it’s debatable how much they’ll now be keen to take a risk by moving to Old Trafford.

Fernandes is a good example of someone who’s arguably wasted his peak years at this under-achieving club, and others might not be willing to do the same.